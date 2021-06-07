Four years after landing in New York, Ka’Tyvin Anthony has accomplished what few from Hopkinsville have done — graduate from the United States Military Academy, West Point.
When Anthony applied to West Point during his senior year at Hopkinsville High School in 2017, the academy had received 12,000 applications.
Anthony was chosen as one of a little over 1,200 incoming cadets.
He credits his decision to attend West Point to his great-grandfather being in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and his grandfather who served with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.
“I just always wanted to be in the military since I was little. I always wanted to be a soldier and a lawyer,” Anthony said.
Graduating with a major in sociology of law and minor in engineering as a second lieutenant, Anthony will commission as an Infantry Officer at Fort Benning and complete the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course.
He will then move to Fort Bragg in North Carolina to serve with the 82nd Airborne Division, following in his grandfather’s footsteps.
“I plan on going to law school eventually. However, I’m undecided if I want to go special forces or become a (Judge Advocate General Corps),” Anthony said.
During his studies, he took over 20 credit hours a semester including academic, military science and physical development courses.
He was also a part of the Diverse Admissions team and was company commander during his first semester senior year.
Anthony never fled from the challenges that were brought on by the rigorous courses and physical demands at the academy.
The first test he took while at the academy, he received a 63%. That was the first “F” Anthony had ever gotten as a grade.
Support from his family in Hopkinsville helped Anthony through the difficult points throughout his time at West Point.
“There’s a lot of people who I don’t even know that wanted me to cross this finish line,” Anthony said. “Just in the Army, just because stuff gets hard, I can’t quit.”
Attending West Point reinforced Anthony’s mindset of working for the greater good.
He also had fellow cadets who he turned to for support saying, “We all deserve to be here.”
While in school, Anthony played sprint football for West Point’s D1 team during his plebe (first) year.
Suffering a labrum injury and undergoing surgery, Anthony tried out and made the D1 rugby team after not being able to cut weight for the sprint football requirements.
His can-do spirit was always a part of his personality, his mother, Korshanda Hunter, said.
“He always dared to be different.”
Hunter reminisced on Anthony’s teacher telling her that her son was going places as a young child.
Anthony dared to be different and take the path less traveled, she expressed.
“He would do things that people told him he couldn’t do just to prove he could do it.”
During a wrestling tournament in high school, Anthony saw someone knitting. He approached the woman and asked if she could show him how to do it.
Anthony said that the women expressed that he wouldn’t be able to pick up on the craft.
After convincing the woman to show him, Anthony finished a large portion of the scarf she was working on.
“If someone’s done it before, why can’t I do it either,” he said. “Or if no one has done it before, why can’t I do it?”
Watching Anthony walk across the stage during his graduation, his mother had chills.
She remembered telling her son during his senior year in high school to focus on school in Kentucky because “we didn’t want him to get wrapped up in a dream.”
While working on other college applications, Hunter remembers a member of West Point calling to tell Anthony to finish his academy application.
“He was such a high applicant and just to know that he had such great community support (was astonishing to) know that this happened. To know that my son got recruited because of academics and athletics and achieved it gives me,” Hunter said. “Talking about it again makes me want to cry. He wants to be remembered as one of the best.”
“Choose a path no one else chooses,” Anthony said. “Because, it’s probably the path that’s best for you.”
