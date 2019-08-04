In the immortal words of country singer Tom T. Hall, "I like beer, it makes me a jolly good fellow. I like beer, it helps me unwind and sometimes it makes me feel mellow."
Hall was not alone in his love for beer as 600 people converged on the RiverPark Center on Saturday for the second annual Hops on the Ohio beer festival. Those in attendance partook of everything from Margarita Gose to Coffee Porters to Indian Pale Ales, completely selling out the event, said Faith Holley, center director of development and marketing.
"It has gone really really well; we sold out," she said. "We are at 600, so we are super excited about that. It is a beautiful day, the food is good and everyone is having a great time."
Cody Anderson, Owensboro native and founder of the event, was pleased with the second year and the outpouring of support from his hometown.
"Crazy turnout," he said. "It has been awesome. We are looking forward to many more years in the future and are hoping to increase the turnout each year as well as what we offer. The big part of this is that all proceeds go back to the RiverPark Center, which does so much for this community. Every year, I saw 'The Nutcracker' here, so it is pretty cool to be like, 'Hey, guess what? Now we have a beer festival here.'"
Joseph Brazell, of Bowling Green, was asked by Anderson to aid in the setup of the event, enjoying his first time at the festival, he said.
"I am here at the request of Cody Anderson, one of the masterminds behind Hickory & Oak in Bowling Green," he said. "I didn't get to be a part of it last year, but got to this year, and things are rockin' and rollin'. It is amazing. Downtown Owensboro is just perfect for this event. We have people from all across the state represented this year. It is just great. It really pulled everyone in from the town, across the bridge and everywhere. It will only continue to grow. It is just exciting to see so many people involved in an industry that is rapidly growing. I'm just happy to be a part of it."
Shane Shepherd of Owensboro, a traditional drinker of Budweiser, joined in on the festivities for the first time this year, he said.
"It is really cool," he said. "I'm not a huge different kind-of-beer kind-of-guy, but this is a perfect venue to try it out and not have to be vested in a full beer. I can just pour it out and get another one if I don't like it. I try not to go too far off of the regular stuff, but there is a lot of good stuff here."
The brewers were as excited as those sampling their boozy wares. Sherilyn Proffitt and brewer Evan Becker, with White Squirrel Brewery in Bowling Green, served up Kolsch and Indian Pale Ale. Becker brews the beer at the restaurant every Monday.
"There is a lot that goes into making a solid beer," Becker said. "This event is awesome and a really good time."
With a sold-out crowd in its second year, the "buzz" is growing around Hops on the Ohio, as it becomes one of the many traditions that make summers in Owensboro something truly special.
