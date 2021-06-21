The third annual Hops On The Ohio Beer Festival will be returning to Owensboro this summer.
Local breweries, music and food trucks will be present at the event.
The festival will include collaborations with the Green River Distillery, Mile Wide Brewing Owensboro and Brew Bridge. More are expected to be announced as the festival approaches.
Due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was canceled in 2020. Founders Cody Anderson and Matt Holderfield said that he can’t wait to get things back on track.
“We weren’t sure we would be able to swing it this year, but once we got the green light, there was no hesitation,” Anderson said.
The festival was a massive success in its second year, bringing more than 600 people downtown in 2019. Tickets may sell out in advance for its return this year.
As the pandemic keeps slowing down, more Owensboro summer traditions continue to return to the city.
“We’re excited to bring some fun back to the Riverfront,” Anderson said.
The festival is a fundraiser for the RiverPark Center. The funds will go toward covering the costs of the many free-to-attend programs that the RiverPark Center offers throughout the year.
Each year, more than 20,000 students participate in the RiverPark Center’s award-winning arts education programs. Many of these students are not able to pay the full price of a ticket, and events such as Hops on the Ohio help to cover these costs.
Hops on the Ohio 2021 will run from 3 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the RiverPark Center at 101 Daviess St. in Owensboro.
Tickets are on sale now for $48, and can be purchased at www.riverparkcenter.com. This is an age 21 and over event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.