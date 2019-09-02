St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville will be hosting Jason Evert, a national speaker on the subject of chastity, on Sept. 4-5, at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Carrie Howard, director of Faith Formation at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, said Evert will be giving talks during the two days.
At 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Evert will present "Parenting for Purity," aimed at parents and centered around communication techniques, resources and statistics.
"He talks to parents about how to raise our kids in a chaste and more moral environment, which today is pretty hard," Howard said.
Following the parent session, there will be a 7:30 p.m. program called "Love or Lust," which is aimed at the youth and addresses issues such as sexual pressure, dating confusion and pornography. It's open to the public and homeschooled students in seventh through 12th grades.
On Sept. 5, he will be speaking to Catholic school students during the day.
Evert and his wife, Crystalina, founded the Chastity Project. The nonprofit organization promotes abstinence through seminars and resources in schools.
Howard said St. Mary of the Woods reached out to Evert, making this his first appearance there.
She added that Evert's organization is Catholic-based but his talks won't be about religion.
"We had some donors in our area who felt that with the epidemic of pornography, (lack of) abstinence and other things going on that we really needed him in this area," Howard said.
The event is open to the public but RSVP is being requested because food and child care will be provided on the first night.
Howard said the Horn Community Center, at 10534 Main Cross St., can hold 1,200 people and that the upcoming Chastity Project is already "seeing good numbers" from the RSVPs.
"We would love to fill the Horn center," she said. "It's about understanding the importance of helping our kids to wait (until marriage for sex) and to live a moral life. Kids have these phones and all of this technology right in front of them. …So the bigger crowd we get to help our kids the better."
Anyone wanting to RSVP or more information about the event, contact Howard at 270-233-4196 or carrie.howard@stmarywoods.com.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
