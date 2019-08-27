Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky will host Camp Courage in Muhlenberg County on Sept. 28.
Camp Courage is a free, one-day grief support camp for kids ages 6 to 13 who have lost a parent, grandparent, sibling or friend.
The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Muhlenberg County Agricultural Center, 3705 Kentucky 1380, Greenville. Deadline for applications is Sept. 18.
For the past 23 years, Hospice offered Camp Courage in Daviess County. The nonprofit serves families in Muhlenberg County and sent invitations, asking them to attend the Owensboro day camp. But attendance from Muhlenberg County clients proved slim, said the Rev. Caleb Potter, Hospice bereavement coordinator and pastor of Pleasant Valley Community Church.
Hospice officials realized distance was a barrier to attendance, so two years ago, they hosted Camp Courage in Muhlenberg County. The first year 10 children came. Last year, 13 attended.
This year marks the third for Camp Courage in Muhlenberg County.
"We'd love to have 20 to 25 or even 30 kids," Potter said.
Ohio County Equestrian donates the use of its therapy horses for the day. And Student Outdoor Experience, a faith-based group that encourages outdoor activities, donates its time and services. Student Outdoor Experience will bring bows and arrows, BB guns and other items.
Participating in activities with other children who have suffered loss helps kids deal with their grief.
"We are trying to communicate the importance of emotional transparency by working with these therapy horses and other activities," Potter said. "It will help them talk to other kids about their grief. A lot of times it's just being around their peers. A peer-to-peer support happens."
Because horses intercept and mirror human emotions, they also serve as an excellent channel for communication.
As a child forms a relationship with a horse, the kid's anxiety rolls away, Potter said. The more they talk to the horse, the less anxious the child becomes. As a result, the horse relaxes, too.
Refreshments are provided for this rain-or-shine event.
For more information about Camp Courage in Muhlenberg County, contact Potter at 270-926-7565 or by email at cpotter@hospiceofwky.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
