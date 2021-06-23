House fire relocates men in transitional home

A house fire on 1128 W. Seventh Street, a St. Benedict’s transitional home, displaced seven men to a motel in Owensboro.
Transitional housing is a program sponsored by St. Benedict Homeless Shelter in Owensboro that temporarily houses people after spending time at the shelter. The purpose is to help them get back on their feet while learning about personal responsibility and homeownership.
To Harry Pedigo, executive director of St. Benedict, this event is saddening.
“It’s like anyone else, they lost their home,” Pedigo said. “It’s devastating.”
The seven men were willing to move back to the shelter, but Pedigo said he feels the right thing to do was to keep them in a similar setting of personal responsibility.
“We don’t want them to take a step back,” Pedigo said. “We want to try to keep them in a forward motion, so we decided to house them in a motel.”
Pedigo will be meeting with a fire remediation team to assess the damages and how long it will be until the men are able to return to their home.
According to Battalion Chief Steve Leonard from the fire department, the fire started from an outbuilding and spread to the home, causing damage to the attic. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
