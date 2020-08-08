I am overwhelmingly blessed with wonderful friends who do all kinds of nice things for me, and I receive more than my share of kindnesses bestowed by people who don’t even know me.
But as grateful as I am for these gifts of thoughtfulness, I am forever and deeply thankful for the people who showed me love at a time when I was most unlovable.
Many, many years ago, my two oldest children — just very little boys at the time — and I attended church every Wednesday night.
Part of the reason was because my boys enjoyed the children’s program, and I liked the prayer meeting. But another reason we were there — a pretty big reason — was the fact that there was a meal. The food was good and it was cheap. It was always our best meal of the week.
It was a nice church. They were especially proud of their support of missionary programs. I was glad my boys were learning about the value of feeding hungry children in foreign countries.
But at these Wednesday night meals, we always had a table to ourselves. Nobody wanted to sit with us. I was divorced. The boys were loud and their noses were snotty. Our clothes were cheap and worn. We were quite clearly the objects of both pity and scorn among the well-dressed, well-behaved congregation, whose noses never ran.
But there was one lady — her name was Darlene Pike. She understood what James was talking about. She noticed my broken glasses that were held together at the temple with a bent paperclip.
Without making a big deal out of it, she slipped me some cash and quietly told me to go get a new pair.
She couldn’t fix everything that was wrong in my life, but she could fix that. And so she did.
How much did she give me?
NOT MUCH.
But her kindness was priceless to me.
Around that same time, I drove a car that put the “old” in Oldsmobile … and that was the least of its problems. If anyone had tried to knock the rust off that car, the whole thing would have fallen apart.
I didn’t even have a doctor at the time, but I did have a mechanic. I guess I felt like it was more important to keep the car going than to keep myself going. Frankly, we were both struggling.
My mechanic knew what bad shape my car was in — and me too.
There were (many) occasions when that old jalopy barely managed to limp to his garage for various repairs.
When I walked back to get it a day or so later, Leon Quinn would hand me the invoice — sometimes pages and pages long. And there at the bottom would be the total amount.
How much?
NOT MUCH.
“Well, you needed a new carburetor and I had one in stock I wasn’t using,” he would say. “No charge.”
Or “I went ahead and replaced all the spark plugs. No charge; it was a good opportunity to train my new mechanic.”
Or “I noticed your tires were bald but another customer left his old ones after he bought a new set so we just put those on your car. No charge; they would have just been in the way anyhow.”
I think about Darlene and Leon — often. I wish I could tell them how much their kindness meant at a time when not everyone was kind, but they are both gone now. All I can do is try to do unto others as they did unto me.
How much does that cost me?
NOT MUCH.
But I know how much of a big difference can be made by a little kindness.
