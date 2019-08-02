The fourth annual Bourbon & Bluegrass Century Ride takes place Saturday, Aug. 3, so area motorists should be on the lookout for hundreds of bicyclists in parts of Daviess, McLean and Henderson counties between 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Most of the Bourbon & Bluegrass riders opt for the 100-mile route, which winds along many narrow, curvy and hilly back roads.
A year ago, a new law took effect in Kentucky. It requires motorists to use the opposing lane of traffic to pass bicyclists. If oncoming traffic keeps drivers from using the other lane, they must keep a minimum safe-passing distance of 3 feet.
Also, ride organizers ask pet owners along the route to keep their dogs secure and away from roads during the ride.
Every day — not just during organized bicycle rides — cyclists and motorists owe each other respect on the road, said Becky Martin, chairwoman of Bicycle Owensboro. That group hosts the annual ride and donates the proceeds to Dream Riders of Kentucky, a local equine-assisted program for people with disabilities.
"Drivers should be aware of cyclists, and cyclists should be aware of vehicles," Martin said. "We should always be courteous of each other."
On Saturday, at least 550 cyclists are expected to tackle one of three routes. They can opt to ride 100, 62 or 33 miles. The bulk of riders will leave the O.Z. Tyler Distillery at the official 7 a.m. start time; however, some leave as early as 6:30.
The entire group will head to Industrial Drive and ride River and Laketown roads into Beals for the first rest stop. From there, the group travels through Reed and comes into the Stanley area for another rest stop at 1610 Hagan Lane South.
At that point, the 33-mile riders break off from the rest of the pack. The 62- and 100-mile group splits in Curdsville.
The die-hards wind through back roads past Mt. Saint Joseph and Diamond Lake. Their final rest stop is Even Steven on Kentucky 56 before heading back to the distillery. The group winds through Stanley on its way back to River Road. Before the end, they have a final, hilly climb through Ben Hawes Park.
Residents who question whether they live on the Bourbon & Bluegrass route can view the path at https://www.bourbonandbluegrasscentury.com/routes.html.
Martin is not concerned about the U.S. 60 detour near Stanley and its impact on the ride. The bike route and detour share common space for a short distance, she said. Bikers will be on the detour early, and on Saturday mornings, traffic counts tend to be lower.
By Thursday night, 505 riders from 15 states had registered. Some cyclists are coming from as far away as New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and Maryland.
The youngest rider registered was 13 years old. The oldest was 78.
"We had 550 riders last year, and with the great weather predictions, we feel confident that we'll meet or exceed that number," said Kelly Flick, executive director of Dream Riders.
Registration opens at 6 a.m. Saturday and continues until the ride starts.
