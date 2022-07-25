Hundreds of swimmers converge on Elizabethtown

Around 300 swimmers competed last weekend for a chance to participate in the Long Course State Championship at E-town Swim & Fitness Center. As one group finished the next jumped in the pool for continuous swimming throughout the two-day event.
Pedro Pereira, coach of the E-town Dolphins swim team, said it is the main competition in the state of Kentucky for the season.
“You have a combination of the best high school swimmers from all over, some college swimmers, Olympians and plenty of young talent being showcased in our pool,” he said. “This is the highlight of the season for a lot of swimmers.”
It’s classified as a qualifying meet requiring swimmers to be disciplined in training to participate at that level of competition, Pereira said.
“It is also a fine tuning meet for a lot of great swimmers heading into national level meets the following weeks,” he said.
The swimmers come from all over the state, Pereira said. These swimmers are the top in the state, he said. They range from high school regional champions, high school state qualifiers and USA national team members.
Being able to bring this meet to the area means a lot to the Dolphins swim team, Pereira said. They also are glad to provide the Kentucky swimming family with a facility that meets their needs, he said.
“The E-town Swim and Fitness Center has been able to accommodate this championship for more than 30 years and the city has always been very welcoming to all the people traveling in for this meet,” he said. “Most importantly, we are able to provide our community with a nice influx of people who spend three to four days discovering our beloved E’town.”
Part of the goal of the Dolphins is to encourage the growth of swimming as a sport in Hardin County and surrounding areas to attract national level meets to Kentucky, Pereira said.
He said it’s a great location and the more help they can get from the community in this effort the better.
“There is plenty of potential for E’town to become a powerhouse, but we need numbers,” he said.
Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.
