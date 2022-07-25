Hundreds of swimmers converge on Elizabethtown

Stella Fox of the Dolphins Swim Team, left, jumps into the water Saturday morning to swim the 400m Freestyle at the Kentucky Long Course State Championships.

 BECCA OWSLEY/The News-Enterprise

Around 300 swimmers competed last weekend for a chance to participate in the Long Course State Championship at E-town Swim & Fitness Center. As one group finished the next jumped in the pool for continuous swimming throughout the two-day event.

Pedro Pereira, coach of the E-town Dolphins swim team, said it is the main competition in the state of Kentucky for the season.

Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.

