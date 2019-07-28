Saturday was a good day to be Ship Faced.
The Whitesville father-son team of Jason and Isaac Reed took Ship Faced, their cardboard-and-duct-tape boat, to first place in both the individual and "survivor" races in the third annual Cardboard Boat Race at Diamond Lake Resort.
Jason Reed estimated that they spent 10 to 12 hours working on the board, using thick cardboard from appliance packing.
Isaac Reed and a friend competed last year.
But when the friend couldn't make it Saturday, Jason Reed stepped in.
"It was very exhausting," he said.
The father-son team of Nick and Nash Miller of Owensboro took second place aboard the USS Sinker II.
The boat was originally disqualified for having parts not allowed, but the Millers quickly rebuilt it and made the race.
"I didn't read the rules carefully enough," Nick Miller said.
He estimated that they spent 10 hours and $100 worth of duct tape building the craft.
Lady Panthers took third place.
Brian Smith, who owns the resort with his wife, Janice, said, "This is my favorite event of the year."
A few hundred people sat beneath the shade trees around the lake, watching on a pleasant summer afternoon.
None of the 14 boats really sank -- although three capsized.
The Winner -- the boat's name -- with Seth Cooper and James Young on board capsized at the dock before it launched.
They tried to get back in and it capsized again.
That won the two the Titanic Award for "sinking with style."
The Yeller Jaket capsized just before reaching the finish line.
But it still won the "most spirited crew" trophy.
And Ella's Worst Nightmare capsized a few feet from the dock.
Trash Boat, a raft made of carpet tubes, was disqualified because the tubes weren't the required corrugated cardboard.
It was offered a spot in the survivors' race, but collapsed before the crew could get it in the water.
They did manage to cross the lake on a few of the tubes, however.
The best design trophy went to Shattered Dreams, because the crew was using the same boat two years in a row.
Many of the cardboard boats collapsed as they waited in the water for the Survivors' Race to begin.
Bull Ship started out as a dragon boat.
But the dragon head didn't look like a dragon, so it became a bull's head with horns, eyes and a golden ring in its nose.
One of the boats -- Logan's Promise -- carried a message.
Charles Brown of Evansville said his 15-year-old son, Logan, was killed by a drunken driver on March 14, 2015.
His foundation, Logan's Promise, encourages people not to drink and drive.
Smith said all of this year's entries were from people camping at the resort.
"I wish it would spread to the outside world," he said. "But a lot of the spectators aren't campers."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.