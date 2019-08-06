"Everything is a stepping stone," is the dogma of Help Office Executive Director Angela Settle as she enters into her second week on the job.
"It is a God thing, no doubt," she said. "When I retired, I began working with the homeless council (Homeless Council of Ohio Valley) and found that their mission was near and dear to my heart. I think that all I have done and every volunteer opportunity that I have had have allowed me to learn about the inner-workings of nonprofits swiftly. Everything was a stepping stone for this job."
Settle retired from Owensboro Medical Health System (now Owensboro Health Regional Hospital) in 2012 after 26 years. For the past seven, her focus has been helping people and building the kind of human connection that her previous career didn't provide, she said.
She quickly became involved in, not only the homeless council, but Crossroads Inc., St. Benedict's, the St. Vincent de Paul Society as well as the Help Office.
"I was able to work with those that needed help with their bills and food," she said. "Now, that whole population that I love is right here and we are the first place they come into. It is an amazing atmosphere. I did interviews today and just the stories that you hear. These people that come in just want to talk and have someone listen to them. When they come here, we begin the interview process and aid them in finding the right organization that can continue to help them address their needs."
She began her new role on July 29 and feels fortunate to have taken on her position after former Executive Director Woody Woodward, who took the organization out of the "Dark Ages," she said.
"Where we are right now in terms of public awareness is phenomenal," she said. "There is no reason to change anything right now, and I wouldn't. If it isn't broke, don't fix it."
While Woodward left the organization in great standing with community partners and the public, Settle's health care background has given her ideas on ways to expand services, she said, especially in terms of hunger.
"I knew there was a huge need for food," she said. "However, I did not realize the staggering statistics of poverty in Kentucky. We are the fifth poorest state in the U.S. One in seven adults in Kentucky face food insecurity, one in five for children. In Daviess County, there are over 4,000 children that deal with food insecurities. Those people ranging from 50 to 59 in the state face the highest security."
In the future she said she would like to see a focus on food and basic health care as well as strengthening the collaboration in the area, she said.
"I just think that there are more ways that we can collaborate and make sure no one goes hungry in this county," she said. "There are those that are low-income and they are just like us and are having a hard time. They deserve the same basic human dignity that we all deserve. Their health is important and they put that last between bills and food. The last thing they think of is their health and I think that needs to be a focus."
While some might feel uncertainty at the prospect of not only a leadership position but one that focuses on servicing the historically underserved, Settles feels excitement.
"It is a big job, but we are in a great position where we can grow and that is exciting to me," she said. "I don't feel the pressure because of the hard work that Woody put in. I think my heart and my passion will help me be a successful and a mix of the center’s past directors. There are wonderful things that have happened here on a daily basis since 1972, and we hope to continue to grow and continue that wonderful tradition."
