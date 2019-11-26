Hunters for the Hungry are accepting donations for its initiative to help feed McLean County residents in need.
The initiative is a local chapter of the Hunters for the Hungry program that facilitates the gifting of meat throughout communities in Kentucky, according to Chad Hall, president of McLean County Independence Bank.
"Hunters for the Hungry started out several years ago as a state-wide initiative to place local hunters ... with local food banks ... to facilitate the gifting of meat to those that need it," Hall said.
According to Hall, around 10% of McLean County residents receive revisions from God's House of Hope throughout the year. Donations for Hunters for the Hungry will help feed those residents.
Through the program, hunters are able to donate deer that can be dropped off at the McLean County Locker, on Kentucky 81 in Calhoun, or Beef and Bacon Custom Processing, 2887 McGee Chapel Road, for processing before being donated to someone in need through God's House of Hope.
Each chapter is responsible for funding the meat processing through donated funds. Hall said venison donations will continue to be accepted until the funds have been capped. After that, the chapter will no longer be able to accept deer.
Anyone wishing to continue donating once funding for meat processing has been reached can do so by opting to pay for processing themselves.
Hall said the initiative was adopted in McLean County based on the over-population of deer and the crop loss the deer were causing farmers in the area.
"We decided that, based off what we were hearing about the deer population in the county, that was an initiative that we wanted to undertake," he said. "We were able to put this together in short order and it's been successful."
Hunters for the Hungry is in its fifth year of operation in McLean County and has processed 175 deer, which is expected to grow to more than 200 this year.
Hall said last year was the program's biggest year in McLean, having funded the processing of 75 deer.
"One of the cool things about this program is all of the donations, both monetary and the venison, all stays with McLean County citizens," Hall said.
Anyone wishing to make monetary or venison donations to Hunters for the Hungry can contact Independence Bank in Livermore and ask to speak with Chad Hall.
Cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
