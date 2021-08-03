A renewal permit for Hurricane Marina LLC. will be among the agenda items for the upcoming Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment meeting Thursday afternoon.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Monday that the conditional use permit regarding 3661 Hurricane Road is a renewal of an agreement that has been in place for the last few years.
“The county has got about 23 acres that we purchased from the core of engineers on back around 2012 or 2013,” he said. “We purchased it with the intent that the county would leave it open as a boat ramp.”
Mattingly said the county would keep the grass maintained and scrape the mud off the parking lot and the boat ramp, but that was about the extent of its involvement.
About three-years ago, Fiscal Court signed an agreement with a company that wanted to place a boat dock at the location and operate it as a marina.
Some of the conditions for the county’s approval included that the boat ramp remain open to the public and the parking lot at the facility remain open to the public. The agreement also included the use of some wooded area on which a structure was built and a boat dock was out in the water.
“We just again signed a one-year renewal of that agreement,” he said.
Mattingly said the renewal was based on the organization providing the county with all of the necessary permits, which they have either already secured or in the process of obtaining.
“They actually moved the boat dock that they had in another location on the river about a mile up river,” Mattingly said.
The board will also consider a request by the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro to operate a church and related facilities at 529 Cedar St. and 600 Locust St. The area is currently zoned R-4DT inner-city residential.
Additional conditional use permits that will be considered during the meeting scheduled for 5:30 pm. Thursday at Owensboro City Hall includes a permit for the installation of a prefabricated home at 9411 Kelly Cemetery Road, a permit for the property owner of 2141 Summer Walk, which is currently zones for residential, to teach piano lessons at the property and a permit to operate an agritourism business at 4875 and 4941 Veach Road.
For more information about the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment, visit www. owensboro.org.
