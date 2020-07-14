Owensboro's 2020 Hydrofair has been postponed from Aug. 15-16 to Sept. 12-13 by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tim Ross, the city's public events director, said, "At this time, with the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the country as well as here in Kentucky, we cannot continue with the event on its originally scheduled weekend."
He said, "We are hopeful we can safely bring this event to the riverfront in September."
