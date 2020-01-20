HYPROV coming to Owensboro Feb. 7

Audience members who attend the Feb. 7 “Colin Mochrie presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” at the RiverPark Center are in for a completely unique experience, Mochrie said.
Mochrie, of the hit improvisation TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” said the marriage of improv and hypnosis is something he and master hypnotist Asad Mecci made up. The result is a one-of-a-kind performance that Mochrie said is terrifying.
“It’s different than any kind of show I’ve been a part of,” Mochrie said. “When I’m improvising with other improvisors, I know we have the same sort of language. I know that they know the rules for keeping the scene going. I know that if I relax for a second they will take charge of the scene and take it somewhere.”
With the HYPROV performance, Mochrie will be working with individuals from the audience he has just met who are in a hypnotic trance.
How the show will work is simple: Mecci chooses 20 random individuals from the audience and decides which five are the most hypnotic subjects. Mochrie then improvises with the five individuals on stage while they are under hypnosis.
Mecci said the show is “absolutely hilarious” and since the two have been touring with it, “people are laughing so hard tears are streaming down their face.”
Mecci has been studying the art of hypnosis for about 20 years. He has performed on cruises and for the corporate market, and in 2016 teamed up with Mochrie for this improv-based show.
“It seems to be resonating with audiences and they seem to be excited about the show,” Mecci said, adding that the act is fast-paced and action-packed, and he is happy to be able to work with Mochrie.
“He’s absolutely hilarious. He gets the crowd going. We’ve been bringing down the house. It’s amazing to watch him up close because I get a front row seat to the best comedy in the world.”
Mochrie has been performing improv since 1980. The Canadian actor, writer and comedian is most known for his improvisation. He was drawn to improv because it’s exciting and he had never seen anything like it.
“I began workshopping and getting involved,” he said. “I never thought it would be a career. I just thought it would be something to do on the weekends. But 40 years later it’s still going strong.”
He said people always ask him how he can improvise because it seems so hard.
“And it really isn’t, it’s just going against our natural instincts,” Mochrie said. “All you have to do is listen to the other person and accept all their ideas.”
That’s why working with a hypnotist works for improv, he said.
“When people are hypnotized, the part of their brain that deals with self-criticism” is turned off, he said.
The RPC performance will begin at 8 p.m. on the Cannon Hall stage.
Tickets for the event range in price from $16 to $45. They are available at the RiverPark Center Box Office, at 101 Daviess St., by calling 270-687-2770, or at owensborotickets.com.
For more information about this event or others coming up visit riverparkcenter.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
