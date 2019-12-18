The government-funding bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday includes language that begins the process of turning a section of the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg and Ohio counties into Interstate 569, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
The legislation must still pass the Senate and be signed by President Donald Trump before it is final.
This story will be updated.
