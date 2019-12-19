Muhlenberg County is on the verge of getting its first interstate highway.
Mitch McConnell, majority leader of the U.S. Senate, said late Tuesday that the House of Representatives had passed a government-funding agreement that includes designating a roughly 40-mile section of the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway between I-165 in Ohio County and I-69 in Hopkins County as an I-69 spur.
It will be called I-569.
The legislation must still be approved by the Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
But Muhlenberg Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee said he's confident it will happen.
"Rural Kentucky has been suffering economically for some time, and we need all the help we can get," he said. "I think this will increase our likelihood of attracting industry."
McGehee said he thanked McConnell, U.S. Rep. James Comer and everyone else who worked to get the I-569 designation approved.
McConnell and Comer, who represents the 1st Congressional District, introduced the legislation for interstate status of the road in April, saying it would "aid in attracting new industry and economic development" to the area.
Comer predicted that the new designation would mean higher-paying jobs and more opportunities in both Ohio and Muhlenberg counties.
"Western Kentucky is open for business," McConnell said in a news release. "With an interstate designation and a federal weight exemption, this corridor can attract new investment and good jobs into local communities."
In April, Chase Vincent, executive director of the Ohio County Economic Development Alliance, said the designation is important because "when a site selector looks at a map and sees it's a parkway, not an interstate, we don't even get a chance at the industry. This gets us on the map and puts us in front of a greater audience."
Ohio County's Bluegrass Crossings industrial park sits at what will become the intersection of two interstates.
"It will have visibility from both interstates," Vincent said.
Muhlenberg County now advertises that its Paradise Regional Business Park is 9 miles from I-69.
When that section of the Western Kentucky Parkway becomes an interstate spur, the county can advertise the business park as being on the interstate.
Gary Jones, director of business development for the Muhlenberg Alliance for Progress, said McConnell and Comer have given western Kentucky the tools needed to thrive.
"Adding the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway to the federal interstate system can continue advancing economic growth in our region, benefiting our families and communities," he said.
A RAND Corp. report says that "new interstates built in nonmetropolitan counties (like Ohio and Muhlenberg counties) between 1969 and 1993 raised earnings in those counties by about 6% to 8%."
But it said the numbers changed based on the industries that located in a particular area, the report said.
