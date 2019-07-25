The U.S. 60 westbound ramp to I-165 southbound in Owensboro has reopened to traffic, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The ramp closed at midnight Sunday for pavement repairs. Transportation officials expected the ramp to be paved during the overnight hours on Thursday, July 25; however, due to an equipment issue, the ramp and others along the interchange likely will be paved in the coming weeks.
The transportation department will provide updates when paving is rescheduled.
