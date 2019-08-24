I am a law-abiding, rules-following kind of person.
I sit at red lights even if it is 2 in the morning and there is not another car around for 50 miles.
I don't speed. I don't litter. I put my shopping cart in the parking lot corral. I clean up after my dog when we go walking.
The worst thing I do is take home the tiny little butter containers that you get with biscuits and cornbread when I go out to eat. I don't put butter on my bread so I don't need it at the restaurant, but these are the perfect size to grease pans at home when I bake. And anyway, I'm been assured that if you don't use them, they just get thrown away, so I am actually doing a good deed here.
But there are a couple of rules that I am really struggling to understand.
The first one came to my attention last summer when I had a yard sale to get rid of all the junk I had accumulated over 30 years of living in the house where I raised four kids. Believe me, you will collect a lot of stuff over that amount of time and with that many people.
The sale went really well. A lot of people got some great deals and I made some pretty decent money. So much so that along about 11 a.m. or so, I asked my daughter to run to the bank before it closed at noon.
She came back 15 minutes later and handed me the bag of money.
"They said you can't deposit cash into someone else's checking account," she said.
I stared at her. "Why not?" I asked. "Did they understand you were making a deposit and not a withdrawal?"
She shrugged. "Yes. I don't know why, that's just what they said."
"They wouldn't take the money?"
"No. They said it's against their policy."
"It's against a bank's policy to take cash as a deposit? I mean, I could see questions about a check, but this is cash! It's money! It's right there!"
She shrugged again. "Something about preventing money laundering. I don't know."
"This is silly," I fumed. "Does it really look like a bag of dimes, quarters and dollar bills from a yard sale is a big-time money laundering operation? We're not talking about millions of dollars dusted with cocaine residue here."
The truth is, I don't even know what money laundering is or how it works, so the chances of my becoming involved in such an operation are pretty slim. But rules are rules, so I just put the bag of money aside and drove it to the bank on Monday morning, where they allowed me to deposit my own money into my own account, and I guess everyone was happy.
So even when I don't like the rules or don't even understand them, I try to get along.
But now I'm told we aren't allowed to feed the squirrels at Legion Park anymore.
I am very unhappy about this. I imagine the squirrels are too.
One of my favorite activities with my grandkids was taking them to the park to conduct an experiment about which animals would eat corn, peanuts, Cheerios and sugar.
(In case you wonder, squirrels eat corn, peanuts and Cheerios; birds eat corn and Cheerios; and ants and flies like sugar and Cheerios. As scientists, we concluded that Cheerios are the best food in the world.)
I've been feeding the squirrels at Legion Park for years. I buy peanuts just for them; the kind still in the shell, and I make sure they are unsalted.
But now, apparently, the squirrels have become "too aggressive," which I'm told is partly because we had a wet spring and their natural food supplies have been diminished. Seems to me this is all the more reason for everyone to take squirrel food to the park, but I'm not an expert.
I'm just a sad, law-abiding, rules-following kind of person … who might accidentally also be clumsy enough to drop a few peanuts along the way as I stroll through the park.
