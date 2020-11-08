What were you doing, when?
That’s a question involving a lot of national and worldwide events and not everybody can provide all of the answers.
So where does that leave me?
Anybody familiar with this column can tell you my birthday makes me eligible to provide some of the answers.
Although it wasn’t a national or worldwide event, I know exactly where I was the night in the 1930s when a big fire took a serious toll on the Glenmore Distillery property on U.S. 60 East.
My mom and I were sitting in the front porch swing at our Hamilton Avenue home when the smoke and flames belched skyward in a scary way, and while we never actually saw it, word had it that whiskey was flowing in ditches.
According to some, one of Owensboro’s town drunks was seen lying alongside one of those ditches slopping up the beverage.
On Dec. 7, 1941, I was listening to a radio in the living room of our East Main Street home when the program was interrupted with word that Japanese planes had bombed ships and other facilities at Pearl Harbor.
Being only 10 years old and not familiar with such disturbing news, I immediately began fearing Owensboro also was going to be bombed.
Where was I the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt died?
I was walking from my boyhood job at Midkiff’s Grocery store at Fourth and Pearl Street to my home on East Main when a friend told me about the president’s death.
And I remembered what Mr. Roosevelt said following the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the start of World War ll.
“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” he said.
I was standing with friends near my Main Street home when word that World War ll had ended. Car horns were blaring and people in those vehicles were screaming words of happiness.
I’ve already told you about
how a neighbor pulled myself and my friends toward downtown in a cardboard box tied behind his car. The celebration ended when the bottom of the box quickly disappeared and we were left running at about 25 miles
an hour.
And about 9/11.
I had left my newspaper job in Hartford and returned to my Owensboro home when Don Wilkins, a fellow journalist in Ohio County, called with word that terrorists were flying planes into New York’s World Trade Centers. I quickly thanked him for calling, ran to my television and saw the second aircraft fly into one of the tall structures.
And where was I the afternoon my bride passed away and ended our 52-year marriage?
I was standing beside her Carmel Home bed when her last breath faded and the room was filled with tears and suffering.
