It’s quite possible I won’t remember your name the next time we meet, That’s the way it is when years outnumber other abilities. But there are a few things I can recall.
I remember how some cars had to be cranked before they would start.
I remember helping my mom wash windows and drying them with newspapers.
I remember ice boxes that tried to play the role of refrigerators.
I remember when some rural folks used car batteries to make their radios work.
I remember Hones Crust Bread openers on a lot of screen doors.
I remember when rolled up blue jean pant legs were the stylish way to go.
I remember when castor oil and Carter’s Little Liver Pills were an absolute must in the medicine cabinet.
I remember a Red Front Store at the corner of Fourth and Leitchfield Road.
I remember a 1948 Plymouth, my first car and the car I wish I still owned.
I remember Norman, then manager of the Illinois Railroad yard behind our homes on Hamilton Avenue, who took on a very young boy he knew was without a father.
I remember the foot of my bed where there was often located a heated brick wrapped in a towel to help keep me warm on long winter nights.
I remember the once-in-a-lifetime when a 9-year-old boy being allowed to sit at the controls of a real railroad steam engine on a run from Owensboro to Horse Branch and being allowed to make believe I was the engineer.
I remember sitting in a grade school classroom and watching beautiful snowfalls being wasted for the sake of education.
I remember sitting with my mom in a swing on our front porch and learning all there was to know about love and caring.
I remember my years in the U.S. Navy and being forced to carry the strange medical tag of borderline diabetic.
I remember coming back home and asking Dr. John S, Oldham just what being a borderline diabetic meant. He said it was like almost being pregnant.
I remember walking through a cornfield with rows at least three feet wide. That would be room for three more rows today.
I remember my older brother and how six years sometimes made us strangers.
I remember the utter luxury of a Warm Morning Heater and how it made a fireplace sit up and take notice.
I remember cream gathered at the top of a quart of milk.
I remember life as simple as life could be and it was beautiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.