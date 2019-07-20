There was a line at the little refreshment stand in the courtyard at Friday After 5, but I didn't mind because you can still hear the music just fine in that comfortable, intimate arena.
My son was sitting in one of those plastic lawn chairs that are thoughtfully provided for those in attendance. I especially appreciate the chairs that are lined up around the edge of the courtyard, since I am hardly ever fortunate enough to find an empty table.
The band on this particular night was good, as is almost always true of the courtyard performers, and I was paying more attention to them than I was the cheerful, efficient guy behind the bar who was reaching into his cooler or under the bar to fill the requests of the customers ahead of me.
I noticed - although in a vague, by-the-way kind of way - that he was thoughtfully popping open the cans of beer or twisting off the tops of bottles as he handed them over the counter.
Now it was my turn.
I ordered a beer for my son, some brand that I can't pronounce but I think is something like Ying-lang, but this guy knew what I meant, and my drink -- Coke, although I like Pepsi better. The bartender handed me the beer, popping off the top with a quick twist of his wrist -- and although his smile was just as bright and genuine for me as it had been for everyone else, he did not open my soft drink.
I am both curious and shy, but I guess I am more of the former than I am the latter, because I asked him about this.
He seemed surprised by my question, but confident about the answer.
"We don't have a package liquor license," he replied.
I blinked; it took me a moment to process what that meant. Once I did, it made sense.
My other question of curiosity would have been why beer is so expensive, but it seemed rude to ask as this guy probably did not set the prices, so I just said "thank you" and went back to my chair.
"In case you are wondering, I didn't open your beer," I said as I handed the bottle to my son.
My kids are never surprised by anything I say. "It never would have occurred to me that you would," he said.
"Don't you want to know why the guy at the bar opened it?" I persisted. I tried to hide my disappointment in how uncurious my son is.
He sighed. "To be nice?"
"No."
"To be in compliance with open container laws?"
I snorted. He was not even trying. "Wouldn't that be just the opposite of this? No."
"I give up."
I revealed the answer, somewhat smugly.
He shrugged. "That makes sense," he said, but was obviously just being polite.
I leaned back in my chair, sipping my soft drink -- which I opened for myself, thank you -- and fumed. OK, so maybe this wasn't the most fascinating, interesting or important piece of information in the world, but it was … it was … well, I don't know, it was just something I didn't know before.
But the evening was too pleasant, and the music too good, and the atmosphere too happy to fume for long.
So I went back to enjoying myself, but somewhere, in the back of my mind, I was curious about people who just aren't curious.
