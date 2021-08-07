The opening reception for iArt Studios' Art Camp Art Show is from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at 603 Park Plaza Drive. Campers' artwork will be on display and awards will be presented. Artwork will be on display through Aug. 31. The event is free and open to the public.
iArt Studios hosting Art Camp Art Show opening reception
