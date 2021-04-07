Owensboro Parks and Recreation are providing some sporting activities in celebration of the spring season at its Edge Ice Center and Dugan Best Recreation Center.
Free pickleball will be available at the Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St., through May courtesy of a partnership with the River City Pickleball Club.
“Take badminton, tennis and ping-pong and kind of roll those all into one,” Paula Hayden, club president, said Tuesday while describing the sport.
Developed during the 1970s and played on a hard surface, the game is played with a Whiffle ball and a paddle, rather than a racquet.
“Anybody can play, from the beginner to the professional and there are professionals,” Hayden said. “We have got our own world-ranked player that lives here in Owensboro.”
This free, open play is being offered from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until May. Some instruction and all equipment will be provided for those that need it. There is no membership required to participate.
In addition, Hayden said the River City Pickleball Club will host two beginners clinics between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 and Sunday May 16 at York Park in Owensboro. To register, visit www.rivercitypickleballclub.org. Cost is $10.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was celebrated at York Park in June 2020 after a tennis court was converted into four pickleball courts. These are the first designated pickleball courts in Owensboro.
“You can go by there any day with the temperatures over 35 degrees and if it is not raining and the wind is not blustering, there are people playing pickleball,” Hayden said.
The Edge Ice Center, 1400 Hickman Ave., is offering discounted skating for $5 plus tax from 1 to 4 p.m. through April 9. Non-skating tickets can be purchased for $2. Tickets are available at the door, but purchasing advanced tickets is recommended due to a 100-person occupancy restriction.
According to Owensboro Parks and Recreation, the Edge Ice Center is a year-round skating facility that opened in 2009 to replace an existing ice rink that opened in 1964. It is the only municipal ice facility in Kentucky.
To purchase tickets in advance, call 270-687-8720 or visit www.owensboroparks.org. Admission tickets will be available for one hour after each session begins. Admission cannot be guaranteed due to occupancy restrictions.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
