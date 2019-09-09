HENDERSON -- Webster County Coroner Todd Vanover has released the name of the man who was found dead in the Green River on Thursday.
The man was identified as Ronald Dennis, age 70, of Sebree.
Henderson Emergency Management Director Kenny Garrett said Henderson responders were called as mutual aid in a water rescue from the Green River in Webster County.
"The person had been missing since about 7 a.m.," he said. "They found his truck and trailer, but his boat was missing."
Henderson responders were called to help with the water search/rescue.
Garrett said the body was found floating about 300 yards downstream, and the boat had floated across the water and beached itself.
In addition to Webster County Emergency Management, the Webster County Coroner's Office and authorities, the Henderson EMA and the Henderson City County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.
