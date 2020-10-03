Twitter is one of those weird things that I just don’t “get,” but guess what. I don’t care. Call me a Boomer, call me what you will; I think it’s stupid, and the majority of the stuff I’ve seen on there in my few brief forays into its depths is stupid too.
But there are two little accounts that I follow because they are charming and sweet and they make me happy. One is called “WeRateDogs” and the other is called “Thoughts of Dog.”
If you haven’t noticed the trend here, I am more interested in what dogs have to say right now than anything most people have to say at the moment, especially the political garbage that is so often spewed out across the Twitterverse.
Anyway, I came across one of the “Thoughts of Dog” that just really resonated with me:
“surround yourself. with those who would flip your ear back for you. if it ever went inside out”
Words of wisdom, Dog. Words of wisdom.
One thing I’ve learned — unfortunately, the hard way — is that there is not an abundance of faithful, loyal, true blue, ear-flipping people in this old world.
But that’s all right. Because there are dogs.
My former dog Dazy was a big dog with small ears; the small, crunched-up kind of ears that often went inside out. And every time they did, I reached over and flipped them back for her.
It was the least I could do, given the incredible loyalty she bestowed upon me every day of her life.
My current dog Rufus has somewhat larger ears. They are floppy and soft. Curiously, they almost never go inside out, but on those rare occasions, you’d better believe I am quick to flip them back for him.
Because Rufus loves me too. His is a gentler kind of love, compared to Dazy’s fierce love, but it is pure and wholehearted just the same.
I do things for my dogs just because I want to, and because I love them. For example, I bought my truck just so I could take Dazy for rides, and I installed a strong, secure fence around the backyard so she could go outside whenever she wanted.
By comparison, I guess you could say Rufus is a cheap date.
When I bought a new set of patio furniture recently, I made sure there were two chairs, one for me and one for him. I don’t mind at all when he hops into one of the chairs and gazes out over the landscape of our little yard as if it were his own domain, which it is.
But every day, while I was at work, he tugged the cushions off one or another of the chairs and carried it to the sunny spot in the lawn where he likes to lay and look out over the horizon.
I came home every day, brushed off the dried grass, and told Rufus to stop pulling it off the chair.
He didn’t listen.
I didn’t want to fuss at him; you can’t scold a dog for being a dog. This was my problem to solve.
So I went to the store to buy his very own cushion. I found exactly what I wanted: Thick padding, waterproof cover, large enough for Roof to spread out on.
But the dog beds were all jumbled up on the shelves, and I couldn’t tell how much this one cost. $10? $15?
I carried it around the store until I found a clerk, and asked her to scan the price.
$30!
I carried the cushion all the way back to the display … but I didn’t put it back on the shelf.
Instead, I turned around and walked all the way back to the front of the store, and paid for it.
As I was checking out, I told the girl at the cash register, “I wish someone took care of me the way I take care of my dog.”
She smiled politely. She was young; she had no idea what I meant, but she will someday.
I took the cushion home and spread it out on the patio — next to the table, right next to my chair. Rufus immediately stepped up on it, stretched out and smiled up at me.
I smiled back.
Rufus is faithful and loyal. He thinks everything I say is brilliant. He is always happy to see me. He loves me just the way I am.
And this little cushion was my way of saying “thank you” to Rufus for flipping my ear back when it goes inside out.
