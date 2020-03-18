Church groups, clubs and area residents who want to assist nonprofits and other agencies during the coronavirus crisis should consider:
• Donate blood at the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center.
• Call and check on a senior citizen.
• Check on kids in the neighborhood to make sure they are safe.
• Make and deliver lunches for 70 people at St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter. Also, the shelter’s employees are working overtime because volunteers are not allowed to enter the facility, so the shelter’s budget is being strained. To donate, go to stbenedictsowensboro.org.
• Donate already cooked food items to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County for congregate meal trays. The center also needs oven-ready trays with lids, games and puzzles.
• Consider volunteering at the Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross. Volunteers always are needed. Go to redcross.org.
• Owensboro Regional Recovery needs many supplies. Review a list at http://a.co/3ldgwja.
• CrossRoads to Hope needs hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, liquid soap, face masks and financial donations. To donate, go to crossroadsowensboro.org.
• Donations are needed to help Lighthouse Recovery Services clients who may lose jobs due to businesses closing during the coronavirus crisis. Donations can be made at lighthouserecoveryinc.com.
• Friends of Sinners most immediate need is financial donations to help its clients who will lose jobs due to the virus. Go to friendofsinner.org to donate.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
