IHOP coming to Highland Pointe

That long-rumored IHOP restaurant in Owensboro is no longer a rumor.
Ganaway Contracting of Alpharetta, Georgia, has picked up a permit to build the 4,621-square-foot restaurant at 3080 Highland Pointe Drive.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer of Gulfstream Commercial Services, which is developing the property, said the site is next to Courtyard By Marriott -- between the hotel and the new Drake's restaurant that's under construction.
An opening date for the restaurant hasn't been set, he said.
The cost of construction is listed at $780,765.
The International House of Pancakes chain was founded in 1958 in Toluca Lake, California -- a Los Angeles suburb.
Fifteen years later, it began using the acronym IHOP.
As of Dec. 31, there were 1,831 restaurants in the United States and a dozen other countries.
The restaurants serve more than 14 varieties of pancakes as well as other breakfast foods, cheeseburgers, salads, sandwiches, chicken fried steak, pot roast, T-bone steaks and more.
In 2007, IHOP acquired the Applebee's chain and created Dine Brands Global.
Today, Dine Brands has more than 3,600 restaurants in 18 countries.
Restaurant hours are typically 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
The chain's website says that since 2008, IHOP has been ranked "No. 1 in Family Dining" in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Top 100 issue.
