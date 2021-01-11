After the McLean County Sheriff’s Department located an illegal dumping site Jan. 2 on Richland Road, an investigation by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine those who were involved.
“Let this serve as a warning. If you trash up our county, you will clean it up, and most likely face criminal charges as well,” said McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell in a Facebook post. “Depending on the site of the dumping, you may also face penalties and fines from the EPA as well.”
Frizzell said illegal dumping is not a new issue, but it has heightened over the last year.
“There is absolutely no reason or excuse for someone to dump their trash because they say they don’t have a place to legally dump it,” he said. “We, as well as other surrounding counties, have sanitation sites and trash pickup businesses.”
Frizzell said it is “far more cost-effective” for an individual to properly dispose of the trash rather than facing criminal and court costs.
McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said illegal dumping is also a two-part problem involving residents of the county and trash pickup businesses.
Dame said he has been contacted by three people recently who have seen trash pickup business vehicles losing rubbish as they drive down the road.
The Solid Waste Management Ordinance 91-830.1 breaks down what is considered illegal dumping and the cost. The ordinance has been in place since 1991.
He said letters will be mailed out this week to the trash pickup businesses reminding them of the ordinance.
“There is so much trash around the county now,” he said. “We have been too relaxed on this issue.”
Dame said illegal dumpsites are a public nuisance.
According to Dame, anyone who has been found violating the ordinance will be fined no less than $25 but no more than $500, unless the subject keeps violating the ordinance. Along with the fine, the subject must clean all illegal dumps made by them.
Another section of the ordinance allows county officials to tell county residents to clean up their property if it is violating the ordinance, including private property.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
