So far, 22 teams have signed up for Imagination Library of Daviess County's community spelling bee.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
The local chapter of Imagination Library provides free books every month to Daviess County children from birth to 5 years old. The spelling bee provides part of the nonprofit's annual funding.
"I can't believe we've been doing this 10 years," said Diane Bowers, chairwoman. "Most fundraisers don't last this long, but it's a good event."
Teams can register until the day of the event; however, to be listed in the program, they should register no later than Wednesday. To enter, call Bowers at 270-316-3612. Fees may be paid at the door.
There are two categories: youth and adult. To qualify for the youth division, no one in the group can be older than an eighth-grader.
Many teams spend time raising money for "buy backs," or second chances when they misspell a word. During the first two rounds, buy backs cost $30 each, which is the cost of providing books to a child for one year.
Youth teams get three free buy backs.
"Even if they aren't good spellers, they can buy back in," Bowers said. "We love it when people aren't good spellers because we make a lot of money."
During the third round, teams may use one buy back for a cost of $150 if they have not used a buy back during the first two rounds. However, no team may win the competition on a buy back.
So who chooses the words for this competition?
Bowers and other friends of Imagination Library squirrel away long, hard words all year in preparation.
"I have people who send me words," she said.
Panel members meet before the spelling bee to select the spelling nightmares.
Catafalque, a structure that holds a body that lies in state, stumped a lot of folks last year, Bowers said.
There are some teams to watch for. Brescia University has a lot of bragging rights.
First Presbyterian Church's team won the adult division last year. The church will have two teams at this year's event, which includes food, drinks and fun prizes for best fan support and best team theme.
In the youth division, Highland Elementary School often walks off with the win.
"Those kids work really hard," Bowers said. "They study for the competition."
The community spelling bee raises about $15,000 annually for the local chapter of Imagination Library. That supplies less than three months' worth of books, Bowers said.
Many people think Dolly Parton, country music legend and Imagination Library founder, pays for the books, but that's not the case. Parton's foundation selects and mails the books, which are paid for by local chapters.
And, contrary to another common misconception, Imagination Library is not a program of Daviess County Public Library.
For more information about the local chapter, go to https://ilofdc.wordpress.com/.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
