iMiddle class creates Thera-Dough for project

Students in Bill Kelley's seventh-grade science class have been working through chemistry lessons by creating therapy dough, or Thera-Dough, a handmade Play-Doh-type substance that they hope will aid in relieving stress and strengthening hand muscles.
Kelley's Owensboro Innovation Middle School, or iMiddle, classes have been learning about chemical reactions through the lesson by following a recipe that Kelley used with his own kids when they were little. It includes ingredients that can be found around the home, like flour, salt, cream or tartar, water and food coloring. His 135 students that make up five classes have also been separating into groups and working on sales pitches for the product that they hope to "sell" to area businesses or care centers.
"Now that we have perfected the recipe, (students) have been brainstorming some businesses that might benefit from the product," Kelley said, citing senior citizen and child care centers as some facilities that may enjoy it. "They will do the calling, and I will follow up, and I will be delivering the Thera-Dough."
Students are also writing a script and creating an infomercial to help sell Thera-Dough.
This is all part of the project-based learning model that makes up iMiddle, Owensboro Public Schools' new middle school. Kelley said he and the other facilitators -- what teachers in innovation schools are called -- develop projects together for students. The projects are meant to be a deeper dive into lessons.
"We are trying to teach in-depth rather than just skim across the top," he said. "With this lesson, I was able to teach the periodic table and elements, so they were learning about that as they went along."
Addison Edge, 12, one of the students participating in the Thera-Dough project, said she has enjoyed being a student at iMiddle because "it's more than a regular school."
"It's a new way of learning," she said. "These projects help show us a little bit of what the real world is going to be like."
Dylan McCollam, 12, is a part of Addison's group working on the Thera-Dough project. She said the class came up with the name Thera-Dough together because it has to do with therapy, which is what they are ultimately aiming for with the product.
"I hope this has a chance for kids and adults to relieve stress, and give their hands strength," Dylan said. "I hope it just makes people happy and satisfies them."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
