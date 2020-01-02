Owensboro Public Schools are on track to have the second phase of the Owensboro Innovation Middle School renovations and upgrades completed by the time students are back to school on Monday.
The Innovation Middle School, or iMiddle, is Owensboro's newest middle school that is at the site of the former Owensboro Middle School-South campus, previously the 5-6 Center.
Innovation Middle School is modeled after the Owensboro Innovation Academy and is part of the district's innovation program that is already in place, acting as a sister school and feeder to the OIA.
Chris Bozarth, OPS director of maintenance, said the renovations to the school are being completed in three phases, with phase one last summer including the renovations to three classrooms for the district's relatively new middle school alternative learning program, STRIVE.
The second phase involved construction throughout this school year to the half of the school that faces Scherm Road.
Student instruction during the fall semester took place in the north side of the building. When students return from winter break, they will move to the south side of the building, and construction will start on the north side.
"We haven't had any major issues at all, just normal construction stuff," Bozarth said.
In November, the district announced it would be opening Innovation Campus at the school building beginning next school year, with middle school students inhabiting the south side of the building and high school students in the north side.
The plans call for both iMiddle and the OIA to both occupy the building. There are currently 285 iMiddle students and 287 OIA students.
The renovations include site paving, ADA toilets, remodeling existing space for new band and choir rooms, a new family resource center and building two resource rooms. Also, the media center and cafeteria will be expanded, and one computer lab will be constructed along with one administrative suite.
The project will cost about $13.3 million, most of which, then-superintendent Nick Brake said, would be spent on energy and other mechanical items that needed an upgrade anyway, such as the roof, HVAC and lighting. He said the building is the district's most inefficient and that these upgrades will amount to a $485,000 savings over 10 years.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
