The Daviess County Public Library reinstated in-person programming on Aug. 10.
Like everything in the COVID-19 age, the programming has been modified to meet social distancing and public health guidelines, but it’s one more step toward normal, said Erin Waller, library director.
“We are excited,” she said. “We are taking it really slow because we want to follow the state’s guidelines and make sure everyone is safe and feels safe. As school starts back, people are going to look for more educational options and we felt that we could do that in a safe space. Everyone has to have a mask and staff will have those face shields so they can read and people can see their faces. The groups won’t be as big as they are typically are, but we will continue doing take-away crafts and online programming. It is the right step toward normalcy, but a baby step.”
The in-person programming will require interested patrons to come into the library in person or phone in to register for a spot. In-person spots are on a first-come, first-served basis, said Kim Meredith, library preschool programming coordinator.
“We are doing programming Monday through Thursday,” she said. “We are restricting the programming to seven families of maximum five people so that we can maintain social distancing. Families must verify that the members participating in programming are symptom free.”
Right now, the bulk of the programming is preschool related and takes place on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and includes such programs as “Little Leonardo’s,” “Mighty Mind” and “Mini Thinkers” among others, Meredith said.
“Wednesdays are afternoon programming,” she said. “We are hosting a book folding class on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. for adults who will also need to register. We are also going to do our Anime night for teens. We are still doing online programming every Wednesday and have grab bags and kits for children, but it has been really nice to see kids back here for programming. We have seen a lot of longtime library users and it was great to see those kids again and them still remember us.”
For more information about online programming and in-person programming, visit the library’s website at dcplibrary.org.
