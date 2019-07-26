An estimated 1,000 community members, family and friends gathered at the Owensboro Convention Center on Thursday to honor the 170 members of the Kentucky National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion deploying to the Middle East on Friday, July 26.
The unit is headed to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations to conduct construction missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Daviess County Commissioner Mike Koger was among numerous city and county officials in attendance to show their support of the 206th. Koger, a veteran of the United states Army, was thrilled by the community's support, he said.
"I am so excited, you can barely find a place to park," he said. "I am glad that the community came out. It is a sad day for soldiers and their families; however, we will celebrate even more when these husbands and wives come home."
Unit Chaplain Captain Greg Granderson volunteered to join the 206th in January of last year and, like Supply Specialist Darla Napier, was touched by the outpouring support from everyone in attendance.
"The turnout is great," he said. "It is good to see family and friends come out in support. It has been a good event the last couple of days."
Napier, an Ohio County native and graduate of Ohio County High School, was also appreciative of the turnout.
"There are a lot of people that have come out to support us," she said. "This level of support makes you feel really good about what you are doing."
Former members of the 206th were also in attendance to show their solidarity for their fellow brothers and sisters in arms.
Among them was physician's assistant Captain Jo Gensley. A native of Somerset, Gensley traveled from Winchester with her 3-week-old son Colton to support her fellow soldiers and medics, she said.
While deployment is hard on many of the troops leaving behind family, the ceremony was also bitter-sweet for those eagerly waiting at home for their return.
Brittney Bland of Louisville was in attendance with her 2-year old daughter Aaliyah to support her husband Captain William Bland, she said.
"It is awesome to see the support of the families and the community," she said. "This is our first deployment as a family and we are taking it one day at a time. I'm not feeling butterflies so much; it is sad and humbling. I am just so proud of him and the rest of them and everyone else serving."
On Friday, members of the 206th Engineer Battalion will meet with family and friends at the Owensboro National Guard Armory for their final goodbyes. From there, the first group will depart from the armory at 10:30 a.m. with a scheduled departure from the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport set for around 12 p.m. The second group will leave the armory at 1:30 p.m. and will depart the airport at 3 p.m.
The community is urged to continue their support of the unit along both groups route to the airport and are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to each group transport to the airport. Both groups will travel from the National Guard Armory on Tamarack Road, proceed north on Carter Road to Parrish Avenue and onto Airport Road en route to the airport.
Given the swell of support, the airport is ready to facilitate, both the troops, their families and the community, said Director Rob Barnett.
"We do anticipate an overflow of supporters lined up along our entrance road," he said. "I'm looking forward for a big turnout of support. We want to make this as seamless as possible and accommodate the needs of family, friends and the community. There have been some special concessions and we are going to move things around so there is more parking. We have an opportunity to do a few special things to send these troops off. So when the buses come arrive, I want to make sure that they are getting the send off that they deserve."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
