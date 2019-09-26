Owensboro's first-ever Tri-State Pickle Festival will take place Saturday at Yellow Creek Park, and organizers say it's going to be a big "dill."
The event, put on by the Owensboro Pickleball Association, is a fundraiser for the organization but OPA Director René Kuegel said she hopes it'll also be an opportunity to introduce more people to the sport.
Sundance Head, season 11 winner of the popular television show, "The Voice," will be headlining the free concert, accompanied by musicians Troy Miller, Alonzo Pennington and WildSky.
The pickle-centric festivities will also include a Pickle 5K run to kick things off, a pickle juice chug, an "American Idol" themed contest called Owensboro Idol, as well as roughly 30 vendors and 13 food trucks, who Kuegal said will all be creating pickle-themed menu items.
There will also be pickle slushies, dill and sweet, and scratch-and-sniff pickle stickers and gift bags from Mt. Olive, and the pickle mascot will be walking around.
Participants in the Pickle 5K are asked to arrive around 7:30 a.m. for the 8 a.m. race. Food and craft vendors will open up shop at 11 a.m., and the Owensboro Idol talent competition, which will be judged by Ron Rhodes and Joe Bird of Eyewitness News, will begin at noon.
The concert will take place at 3 p.m.
While the event will have a myriad of activities, the central focus is pickleball and the association's mission to convert the tennis courts at Yellow Creek into a permanent pickleball court, a project that will cost them $112,000, Kuegal said.
While this year's festival is only one day, it will include a pickleball tournament, along with the other activities, with the hope of building it into a ROMP-like annual event that spans a full weekend, she added.
The event is a fundraiser, but it's also an opportunity to show the community what pickleball is.
"That is our mission above all, we want more people playing," she said. "It is perfect for kids and families. We are hoping to have a rendition of it ready to show people what it will look like."
Typically, pickleball is played on a 20-by-44 court and the ball is served diagonally with points only scored by the side that serves. Players must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed, and there is a no-volley zone on each side of the net to prevent "spiking" the ball. The first side scoring 11 points and leading by at least two points wins.
The festival is free and open to the public, and there will be a $5 donation for parking.
For more information about the festival and how to enter into its many competitions and festivities, visit www.owensboropickleball.org.
