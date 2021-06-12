Daviess Fiscal Court officially celebrated the opening of a new all-inclusive playground at Horse Fork Creek park Friday.
Located directly adjacent to a recently installed splash pad at Horse Fork Creek park, 3005 Fairview Drive, the new playground was installed by Miracle of Kentucky and Tennessee and opened to the public just before Memorial Day weekend.
“Since the park was originally opened 14 years ago, Daviess County’s elected officials have continued to ensure the parks development and continued growth,” said Ross Leigh, Daviess County parks director, during the ceremony. “Today’s ribbon cutting exemplifies the fiscal court’s pledge to all citizens by providing a playground that is open to all.”
Located in the fastest growing sector of Owensboro and Daviess County, in the eastern portion of the city along Highway 54, the new playground provides an opportunity for children of all abilities to enjoy the park together.
The playground features a poured-in-place rubber surface, accessible ramps, a glider swing and musical instruments. It is ADA-compliant and will be accessible to children of all abilities.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said permanent restroom facilities, a picnic shelter and a paved parking lot are more improvements that will be taking place at Horse Fork Creek Park.
“It is just a wonderful facility and it is part of this (Fiscal) Court’s commitment to providing those kinds of facilities in our parks,” Mattingly said.
Costing just under $150,000, the county secured a matching $75,000 grant for the project through the Kentucky Department of Local Government.
“It goes beyond the traditional wheelchair accessibility and ensures that all kids have an inviting and enjoyable playground experience,” Leigh said.
Mattingly said the new additions to Horse Fork Creek park, which he said is truly a suburban park that serves multiple Owensboro neighborhoods, will most likely be the last for a while, as the parks department switches gears for the next few years to concentrate on maintenance and upkeep.
“This probably will be one of the last capital projects that we do for a while because as we review the parks, we notice that we need to do some much needed maintenance,” he said. “So we are going to be concentrating on that this next fiscal year and the following fiscal year.”
Mattingly said previously that there has always been a need for an all-inclusive playground in Daviess County, as many of the existing playgrounds were not accessible to those with special needs.
Originally opened in 2007 as the largest soccer complex in western Kentucky, Horse Fork Creek Park serves nearly 1,000 youth soccer players through the volunteer leadership of the Daviess County Youth Soccer Association.
The park is also located directly adjacent to the Greenbelt, a 15-mile multi-use trail that links neighborhoods, parks, schools and businesses throughout Owensboro.
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
