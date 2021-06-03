Daviess County will officially dedicate its new inclusive playground at Horse Fork Creek Park on Thursday, June 3.
The playground features a poured-in-place rubber surface, accessible ramps, a glider swing and musical instruments. It is ADA-compliant and will be accessible to children of all abilities.
The dedication will be at 11 a.m. at Horse Fork Creek Park, 3005 Fairview Drive in Owensboro, and will include officials from Daviess Fiscal Court and the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department.
“The need was always there because if you looked at many of the playgrounds, many were not accessible to those with special needs,” county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Wednesday.
Mattingly said Horse Fork Creek Park, which is a county park surrounded by neighborhoods located within the city of Owensboro, is “fast becoming a very important urban, suburban park.”
After the recent addition of a splash pad at the park, a new playground just made sense, he said.
The old playground equipment at Horse Fork Creek Park was in a more secluded area, which is something the county wanted to correct with the new playground.
“We thought, we need to bring a playground down next to the splash pad and make everything visible where people driving by back and forth will be able to see what is going on,” Mattingly said. “People who are utilizing the park will feel a little more secure because there will be other folks able to see what is going on.”
The bid for the project was awarded to Miracle of KY and TN in February, which is the same company that installed the custom playground at Owensboro’s Smother’s Park.
Coming in at just under $150,000, the county secured a matching $75,000 grant for the project through the Kentucky Department of Local Government.
Mattingly said the project was delayed by about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to some concrete work, future plans for Horse Fork Creek Park include permanent restrooms and a picnic area.
Mattingly said Fiscal Court has taken an active stance in improving the county’s parks by investing money to ensure there are quality facilities for area residents and visitors to enjoy.
“Parks are where people from outside the community go when they come to visit family — they picnic, they play — and we want it to be a good experience,” he said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
