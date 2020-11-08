Of the 16 candidates who ran for Owensboro City Commission, the four elected on Tuesday say they are ready to get moving on their campaign promises.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger and Commissioner Jeff Sanford were re-elected to the City Commission along with newly-elected members Mark Castlen and Bob Glenn. All four say they are ready to get started.
Sanford said his primary focus is the revitalization of the Northwest part of Owensboro.
‘I don’t remember that are ever being revitalized,” he said. “We have $500,000 in local funds and roughly $1 million in federal funds. Those federal funds are focused on medium and low income, and have numerous restrictions. Those local dollars do not and will allow us to be nimble and have more leeway in how we can utilize them.
“You look at Second Street and you have these young guys that opened Brew Bridge and then a house catty-corner to that was fixed up and now has a young family. My point is that you fix up one and move to the next one and the next one and everything will fall into place. Money and population equal business. It all comes down to bolstering the downtown investment and expanding into what could be a really cool and attractive area.”
An aspect of that growth would also be recruiting light industrial jobs to the area, he said.
“Those jobs that have 50 or less employees and pay $30 to $40 an hour will only help to keep our job market in the city diverse and attract and retain more young people in the area,” he said. “Light industrial would tie into the unions, OCTC (Owensboro Community & Technical College) and connect with young people to increase jobs training and the pursuit of higher degrees. I also want to focus on our internet infrastructure which will only serve to make us more attractive.”
For Maglinger, a priority will be reinstating the primary election for city commissioners, COVID recovery and continued assistance programs, he said.
“I definitely want to bring the primary back,” he said.
Along with that he said, “Our main focus needs to be recovering from COVID-19 and our continued support of small businesses and our citizens through loan and rental assistance programs. Those need to continue. We are going to continue our work on downtown but there are other areas of town that we need to start focusing on as well.”
For newcomers Glenn and Castlen, rebuilding a community that has become divisive due to COVID-19, election strife and other ongoing community issues is paramount.
For Glenn, the next six months will be crucial in facing and recovering from the virus, he said.
“We need to focus on collaboration and encouraging our citizens to start not only thinking about if they would take a vaccine when it becomes available but continuing to adopt these safety protocols,” he said. “There are additional steps in supporting business and housing assistance that need to be addressed as soon as possible as well. We also need to take steps through mentoring programs and partnerships with the city and area nonprofits to address the growing gun violence issue in our community.
“A major goal of mine is to work with my fellow commissioners and to strengthen and grow the Neighborhood Alliance Program. Especially during and after this pandemic, our relationships with our neighbors are more important than ever.”
Castlen said his priorities include aiding small businesses and focusing on the continued development of downtown and the revitalization of the Northwest part of Owensboro. He also intends to focus his efforts on bringing the community together and addressing the flooding issue, he said.
“I ran on addressing flooding,” he said. “I know there are pressing issues that we are facing, but I think if we pick even one section of the city that has been a flooding issue for years and start addressing that, then we can move from area to area and tackle a little bit at a time.
“I also want to work with my fellow commissioners and the community in bringing the community back together. There has been an erosion of the community across the country and here in Owensboro. There is racism and people are feeling like they are being forgotten. I would like to see more events and focus on the different cultures that make Owensboro great and celebrate those differences. We also need to really focus on continuing to aid our small businesses and the revitalization of the Northwest part of town.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
