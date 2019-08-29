Independence Bank Family Freedom Fireworks Festival looks to have clear skies for Saturday

The Independence Bank Family Freedom Fireworks Festival will take place Saturday at Panther Creek Park.
This year's festivities will again offer food vendors, classic kid's entertainment like inflatable play-places and pony rides, as well as live music prior to the crown jewel of the event, the fireworks.
The design of the festival is centered around family, said Daviess County Parks and Recreation Director, Ross Leigh.
"The first question I asked myself is, 'What kind of event or activity would my family like to attend?' " he said. "The pony rides, food, music in the background and the opportunity to enjoy the park with the fireworks seemed to fit the bill. I have brought my family every year and we always enjoy ourselves. This is a family-oriented event that families look forward to. It has become a tradition for the community and we see a lot of families in the park."
The total expense of the festival is $8,500. Daviess Fiscal Court shoulders $5,000 of that cost, with Independence Bank, the festival's title sponsor, covering $3,500. The food vendors will be set up by 5 p.m. with the musical acts, provided by the Eric Group, beginning at 6 p.m. and running until 8:30 when the fireworks begin.
The festival began at the park in 2003 and was originally held on July 3 as Daviess County's Independence Day celebration In 2016, inclement weather forced the parks department to postpone the festival until Labor Day weekend. What they found is that, despite taking place on the holiday weekend, they still had a strong turnout and that trend that has continued, making the festival the "unofficial" end of summer, Leigh said.
"Crowds have been very stable. We have seen in excess of 8,000 people for the event," he said. "A lot of people equate Labor Day as the transition between summer and fall. It seemed like an opportunity with the city providing an Independence Day show to hold an event later in the season. It was only a logical move to drop back to the Labor Day holiday. What we try to do is promote it as the unofficial last weekend of summer."
While the forecast for Saturday's festivities looks cool and clear, if the weather turns unfavorable, the parks department will reschedule the event for Sunday.
"One thing I have realized is that we can't control Mother Nature," he said. "So we have learned to adapt and prepare the best that we can. Last year we did it on Sunday, which is why we jumped back to Saturday this year, to give us an opportunity to do it on Sunday if it comes down to it. The tentative plan would be to do that, but this is a collaborative event and all parties would have to come together and agree upon the best course of action. Right now it looks like we will be good for Saturday."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
