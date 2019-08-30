For the sixth consecutive year, Owensboro-based Independence Bank has been named one of American Banker magazine's "Best Banks to Work For."
It ranked 20th this year in the national survey.
In 2014, Independence was ranked No. 18.
That improved to No. 14 in 2015 and 2016.
In 2017, it was No. 29.
And last year, the bank came in at No. 25.
Jacob Reid, Independence's president, said in an email, "Our employees are our biggest asset and make up the second-largest shareholder group in the bank. So, our focus has always been on hiring the best people."
He said, "The passion and dedication to making Independence Bank the best it can be that they demonstrate each day is what allows us to continue to grow and be successful. We have been able to maintain our unique family atmosphere culture even though we have grown exponentially over the years. This award is a testament to what sets Independence Bank apart and I hope every customer can tell the difference when they walk through our doors and are greeted by an Independence Bank employee who is proud to be part of the revolution."
Independence Bank, which is headquartered in a replica of Philadelphia's Independence Hall, uses the word "revolutionary" to describe its services.
American Banker said the rankings are based on survey questions.
"A few themes emerged from their (bank managers) answers," the website said. "These managers go out of their way to create a collaborative workplace and listen to feedback from others. They connect with employees through frequent communication over different mediums -- emails, town hall meetings, branch visits and even text messaging."
It added, "Many executives emphasized how they attempt to leave their egos at the door and view themselves as serving those farther down in the organizational chart."
Oakworth Capital Bank in Birmingham topped this year's list of 85 banks.
American Banker said Independence Bank has 402 employees and $2.5 billion in assets.
It quoted Chris Reid, the bank's chairman, as saying that the bank hosts a "five things" meeting each year where its employees are divided into groups of 10.
Each group writes down five suggestions for things that should never change, things that need to change, future projects that should happen and what Reid should change.
"From this discussion, ideas are formed, inefficiencies and concerns are addressed and solutions for progress are mapped out," Reid is quoted as saying. "This has been proven to be a successful means of shaping the future of our company. Each year at the Five Things Meeting, we highlight what's been accomplished and where we stand on current items that made the list. This has demonstrated to be effective year after year because our employees get behind this because it's their vision on how we can be the best."
