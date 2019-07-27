All her life, Rockport, Indiana, resident Ann Welch has been giving back to her community.
On July 2, Welch's home of 30 years was consumed by fire. Now, the Spencer County community is helping her get back on her feet.
"I could see the flames coming up from my bedroom," Welch said.
Welch, 73, lived alone, her husband having died in 2012.
Welch said that since the fire, she has been living in a motel. Welch said she is looking for a place to live in the Lewisport, KY area.
"I want to be in a house, I don't wat to be in a motel anymore. I've been in one ever since July 2," Welch said.
Crystal Newman, Welch's daughter, said her mother has always given back to the community.
"She was constantly going to church and singing every Sunday," Newman said.
Soon after the fire, a benefit was organized by the Spencer County Fair Board for both Welch and the family of the first home to ignite. However, insurance has not provided any help, and Welch was told she would not be receiving any benefits from the fundraiser, Newman said. "Mom has lived here her whole life," Newman said. "To see the community only support one family when there was more than one person who lost something is really sad."
Newman said a bank fund at Old National Bank has been created for Welch, with the goal of $2,500, enough to cover a deposit and down payment on a home as well as new amenities.
The account is named the "Lois Ann Welch Fire Fund," and donations can be made at any Old National Bank.
Dina Dunsworth, a member of the Spencer County community, has known Welch for more than 20 years.
"In 1998 my daughter was terminal with cancer," Dunsworth said. "Ann and her husband Jay Roy took it upon themselves to get her story out there."
Dunsworth said Welch and her husband helped organize a benefit to raise money for Dunsworth's family.
"I am praying that if we can get her story out there that she can get the donations she needs."
Jeff Harris, assistant chief of the Ohio Township Fire Department, was the incident commander at the July 2 fire. Harris said Welch's house was ignited after debris from a neighboring house fire landed on Welch's house.
Harris said that after the fire had been extinguished, the house was still standing but was not in liveable condition.
Jack Dobbs, 270-691-7360, jdobbs@messenger-inquirer.com
