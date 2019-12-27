A new independent film project based out of Owensboro will launch beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
Tinker Tone Pictures will be the brainchild of filmmaker Shane Devon, an area filmmaker. Devon said in a press release that he would like to follow in the footsteps of other area filmmakers like P.J. Starks, with Blood Moon Pictures, and Daniel Benedict, with Red Serial Films.
He said Starks and Benedict showed him making indie films in this area is possible.
"I've always wanted to make movies and those guys are actually out there doing it," Devon said. "So why not me? I've had this idea for a while and I figure it's now or never."
Devon is not new to film production, as he and his comedy troupe OctoberRoad saw marginal success in the early days of YouTube. Devon also wrote, directed, shot and edited sketches for the web series "The Basement." The videos received more than 3 million combined views.
Devon said that he and his counterparts didn't care about lighting or sound or any of those technical aspects back then, but his upcoming project "will be a different story."
The first Tinker Tone Pictures will be a science-fiction adventure film called "The Third Rock Five." The screenplay was written by Devon and developed by Bethany Westerfield, with Amanda Devon.
Shane Devon said the film will be shot on 16mm film and he is recruiting "the best talent in the area for talent and crew."
"We're doing this right," he said.
Westerfield said "The Third Rock Five" has a good concept from the start.
"It's magical, and I don't know if there's enough magic in the world today," she said.
Tinker Tone Pictures will be reaching out to the community this spring for those who wish to participate in the production.
For more information visit tinkertonepictures.com or email info@tinkertone.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
