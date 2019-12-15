A wreck on Kentucky 405 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday sent three adults and six children to hospitals in Owensboro and Evansville.
The three adults Chad Gibson, 42; James Luttrell, 33; and Carissa Benningfield, 25, all of Owensboro, and four of the children all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, the Daviess County Sheriff's Department said.
But two children in Gibson's 2007 Dodge Caravan were transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, where they were listed in critical condition.
The sheriff's office said Gibson lost control of the van in a curve in the 6500 block of Kentucky 405 and slid sideways.
The van and a Silverado driven by Luttrell collided in the curve, the report said.
