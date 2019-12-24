Inmates benefit from ramen noodle fundraiser

When it comes to meals, ramen noodles are about as cheap as it gets — $2 buys a 12-pack at Walmart.
But for the 700-plus inmates who will be spending Christmas incarcerated at Daviess County Detention Center, Monday's gift of ramen noodles will make their stay a little brighter, according to Jailer Art Maglinger.
“It does sound silly because you think of a (poor) college kid,” Maglinger said. “But in jails, they’re a big deal.”
Ramen noodles are considered both a delicacy and can be a form of currency among inmates who place a high value on the instant pasta dish.
And knowing that not many of the prisoners have the means to purchase the noodles, Owensboro residents Joe and Angel Welsh initiated the fundraiser.
They were able to supply every inmate with a 12-pack of ramen noodles, equating to nearly 9,000 individual packages for Christmas.
Three full pallets of ramen noodles were delivered to the detention center Monday afternoon via a rented U-Haul.
Joe Welsh said the inmates would prefer to eat the ramen noodles over the provided daily jail meals.
“Jail food is not that good and that's not a secret," Joe Welsh said. "And everybody eats ramen noodles to get by. They have different ways they make them. They have what they call 'blow-ups,' which is a big bowl of ramen noodles and they put chips in it. They'll put all kinds of stuff in it and make a ramen noodle casserole. They can even make ramen noodle burritos."
The fundraiser was put out on social media, and Joe Welsh attached it to his Pay Pal account. The couple raised $1,500 through public donations.
“Approximately 60 people donated … (and) thanks to those people and the community for stepping up,” Joe Welsh said.
Ramen noodles are an extra purchase through the detention center's commissary program, which means inmates need money in their jail account to buy them.
Detention Center Sgt. Keith Stiff said a package of ramen noodles sells for 80 cents each through the commissary.
“I do know ramen noodles are very popular among inmates, but it goes against our policy for them to barter or trade for anything,” Stiff said.
Joe Welsh, who’s the executive director of Friends of Sinners, said this was an idea he and his wife, who’s a local radio personality, had, and they purposely did not want to affiliate it with their jobs.
“Christmas Day in jail is going to be horrible; they’re all going to be wishing they were with their families,” Joe Welsh said. “… So I wanted the inmates to get a gift that there were no strings attached to it and no agenda to it … only that it came from God’s people — His people. They would just know they were loved and thought of.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
