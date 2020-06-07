Is it time for BBQ Fest to evolve?

Like many events in Owensboro and Daviess County, the Owensboro International Bar-B-Q Festival was forced to extinguish its flames due to the coronavirus for the 2020 season.
While this was a disappointment for locals and smoked meat aficionados, for some on the Owensboro City Commission, this could be an opportunity to take a long hard look at the future of the festival and make critical steps to ensure its success for years to come.
Initially, the festival was an opportunity to bring area parish cooking teams together to develop a “church picnic” atmosphere, said Mayor Tom Watson, but as time has gone on, these teams have thinned, he said.
“I have been on these teams,” he said. “It is hard work and the older guys and women that make up these teams are tired of carrying the load. A major problem is that there hasn’t been a younger group of men or women that has come up to carry the torch, bringing it down to four of five teams instead of the 12 we traditionally have had.”
In recent years, the atmosphere has changed from being focused on barbecue to more of a county fair atmosphere, he said.
“I think it is going to have to be more about the backyard cooking,” he said. “We need to pivot to make it more exciting and have those backyard cooks be more of the main draw. It is about that atmosphere and maybe the flat land county fair atmosphere is where they are headed with it. We had almost 40 backyard teams, but it is so spread out and a mobility issue for some folks. With the amount of city resources used, we would like to see the festival revive and honor some of the traditions of the past.”
The festival is not a city event, meaning that resources are paid for by the festival board and that the festival itself doesn’t provide a direct revenue stream, said City Commissioner Larry Conder.
Like Watson, Conder points to the dwindling amount of participating teams as a major issue that has shifted the focus from barbecue, but the fewer number of teams points to a much larger issue — a lack of involved youth, he said.
“The festival is the poster child of the issue,” he said. “Look at any of our boards around the region and I dare you to find anyone sitting on them that is younger than 50. It is a systemic issue — in the next 10 years, many of these organizations will fade away. How can we adapt and bring in a younger voice into what we do and it is no different in the case of the barbecue festival. How can we adapt and evolve to make it a bigger draw and more beneficial to our businesses downtown?
“I love seeing the pits and that festival is a part of who we are, but right now, what do you have? The county fair moved from Philpot to Owensboro?”
The question of whether the festival should remain with a private board or be brought on as a city function is a tenuous one at best, Conder said.
“There can always be issues when a government takes over events like these,” he said. “Should the city and public events director take it over and maybe break even from a city perspective? At 9 p.m. you see a shift downtown and it isn’t a good one. Perhaps the focus needs to go back on the initial focus of barbecue instead of the other activities that go on outside of that original intent. If the city took over, would it be good or bad? I would love to see the evaluation if the city was more of a strategic partner with the board or took it in.”
City Commissioner Pam Smith Wright said she agrees that the lack of youth involvement and the dwindling number of cooking teams is an issue. Creative solutions need to be adopted to get youth involved and keep what is a major signature community event alive, she said.
“Times change and people change, and we have to be willing to change along with them,” she said. “What does that change mean? I am on the board and would like to see other churches invited in. I am Baptist and I know we can cook. Maybe it is time to invite other groups in. We need to talk about it and see what we can do. ... I am good with it. I like seeing the food trucks and the various vendors.
“It is a barbecue festival, but that doesn’t mean that only barbecue should be there. If the board is happy with what they are doing, leave it alone. It is their baby.”
Over the long history of tbe BBQ festival outside groupe, even international, have asked to become involved and were turned away.
