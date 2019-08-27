JoBeth Embry said the Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow concert taking place Saturday at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater is shaping up to be the most popular show of this season, with the tourism commission director expecting a sold-out show.
Embry and the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission consider a sold-out show to be about 4,000 people at the amphitheater, which sits in the heart of Beaver Dam in the city's park, at 217 South Main St. They have only had one show reach that status in the amphitheater's five-year history, and that was John Prine in 2018. At that time, more than 4,200 people were in the park to hear Prine and Tyler Childers.
And later that year when Childers performed a solo concert, it drew a crowd of 3,900, leaving Embry and the rest of the commission to speculate just how many of the Prine crowd were there for the opening act.
She said the Isbell and Crow concert is also expected to draw crowds from Nashville.
"Hopefully it appeals to a lot of people," she said.
Isbell got his start with the southern rock group Drive-By Truckers before embarking on a solo career. In 2009 he joined up with his band The 400 Unit. Their song "Alabama Pines" was named song of the year at the 2012 Americana Music Awards.
Crow has been performing music since the late 1980s. She is most known for hits "All I Wanna Do," "If It Makes You Happy," and "Soak Up the Sun."
Gates open for the show at 5:30 p.m., with the music kicking off at 7 p.m.
Embry said tickets are on sale, though Golden Circle tickets sold out quick, and VIP tickets are close to selling out. Those tickets are reserved for a section of seating closest to the stage. Golden Circle ticket holders are provided a chair and table, and food and beverage service. VIP ticket holders are provided a chair. General admission ticketholders may bring their own chair or blanket to the event and find their own seats along the hillside directly in front of the stage and behind the VIP ticket section.
Embry said the commission is excited to bring this show, especially at this time because Crow's new album drops the day before she is slated to perform. That album, which features several duets with well-known acts, will bring "a little extra" excitement to the show, Embry said.
She said the weather is looking great at this time for the weekend event, and the amphitheater is working on adding a second beer location for this event, considering it is expecting a larger crowd. All beer is $5 in the venue, and they are also providing more craft beer options. There is also food and non-alcoholic beverage options available as well.
"We are also adding some of our own merchandise," Embry said. "We'll have some shirts featuring the amphitheater, some with quotes like 'I had a DAM good time' and 'Where are my DAM friends.' That's something we started a few shows in this season because we were getting a lot of people traveling from states away wanting some Beaver Dam memorabilia."
She said this concert will feature a "good pairing" of some well-known household names. Crow and Isbell complement each other well, but also provide their own, individual style.
"That's very appealing to people," she said. "There are people coming to see both, and then people coming to see one or the other."
General admission tickets for the show are $49.50 in advance, and $59.50 the day of the show, plus service fees. VIP tickets are $79.50 in advance, and $89.50 the day of the show, plus service fees.
Tickets may be purchased at beaverdamtourism.com.
For more information, visit the Beaver Dam Tourism website or its Facebook page at facebook.com/tourbdky/ or call 270-274-5640.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
