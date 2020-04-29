As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Islamic Center of Owensboro has decided to become a food source outlet for the community.
Starting Friday, Naheed Murtaza, a member of the Islamic Center, said the Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Islamic Center, 3131 W. Alvey Park Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. distributing free bags filled with nonperishable items such as canned goods, pasta and fruit packs.
“There are so many people who have been affected by COVID-19 — most certainly financially,” Murtaza said. “…People are in need and we want to make sure our neighbor is secure and what they’re taking in food-wise. We just can’t take in food while knowing there are some of us in our community who lack it.”
The Mobile Food Pantry is based out of Evansville but the plan is for it to return to the Owensboro Islamic Center every Friday at the same hour until further notice.
Murtaza said the local Islamic Center recently reached out to the Islamic Society of Evansville and MAISHA that started the Mobile Food Pantry in October.
“They’ve basically kicked up the service since COVID-19 started,” Murtaza said. “So we wanted to do something for our community. …We’re really happy that we’ll be providing the same service.”
Although the Mobile Food Pantry will be from Evansville, it will be volunteers from the Islamic Center of Owensboro who will be manning it and all of the social distancing protocols will be followed.
Murtaza said Friday’s distribution will be a drive-thru and the food will be provided to anyone who shows up at no charge.
“We welcome anybody regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, nationality or immigration status,” Murtaza said. “Just come by, pick up a bag and no questions asked.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the Mobile Food Pantry can do so by going to www.mobilefoodpantry.net or calling 812-217-1113.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
