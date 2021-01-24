The lives of many of us have been marked by individuals who played a variety of roles — some memorable and some routine but not forgettable.
My Uncle Millard helped fill a massive void left by the death of my father very early in my life. A lifelong farmer, he made visits to his Pellville home make me want to go back real soon.
And soon came one Sunday after dinner when Uncle Millard and two other uncles, Frank and Gilbert, decided they wanted to go hunting. Bird season has just opened and the three of them grabbed their shooters.
Out the back door and down the steps they went when Uncle Millard spotted a young boy sitting in the swing and looking wishfully.
“Would you like to go with us?” Uncle Millard asked.
Running inside and asking Mom and running back out with permission, I anticipated the time of my seven-year life. I wouldn’t be allowed to shoot any of the guns and it would be up to me to stand clear of the shooters.
But something happened prior to all of that.
Nearing a clump of trees where the hunting would take place we ran into a barbed-wire fence that required some pre-crossing consideration.
Those not familiar with such fences required some instruction and Uncle Gilbert was one of them.
Uncle Millard, who knew a lot about such barriers, told Gilbert to stand by while he grabbed the top wire and held it in a safe position until his brother-in-law could safely step over.
Then it happened and a young boy became lost in the confusion.
With just one of Gilbert’s legs over the fence, a squirrel ran by Uncle Millard’s feet and the sudden animal movement caused him to let go of the fence wire.
That didn’t bode well for Gilbert.
The tip wire shot upward and Gilbert let out some words I had never heard and had no idea what they meant. Those words became more pronounced when he came back down and again straddled the fence.
By this time Uncle Frank and Uncle Millard had launched themselves to kneeling positions and Gilbert was thinking up some new words.
Needless to say, there was no bird hunting that afternoon and I was left wondering what really happened to Gilbert. It wasn’t until a few years later when I was riding a neighbor’s bicycle and my foot slipped off one of the peddles.
It was then I seriously started to wonder why two of my uncles got so tickled.
•••
Then it happened. A former president took his last ride on Air Force One and a new president took his first bite at running a nation.
I guess there are a lot of things I could say about both but my earlier decision to remain clear of serious politics demands that I simply wish both well and go on my way.
Politics can be a lot like two uncles laughing and another dancing in mid-air.
