Items from a Hartford farmhouse, which took a direct hit by the Dec. 10 tornado, are being found as far away as Louisville.
The home, along with two barns at 1038 U.S. Highway 231, had been part of Lawrence Bartlett Farms since the 1930s.
Judy Moore, the daughter of Lawrence and Martha Bartlett and granddaughter of Judge Clarence Bartlett, was in her Hartford home when the storms struck.
She said her son, Doug Moore, who also lives in Hartford, came by to check on her after the storm passed. Everyone in the family is OK, but Doug Moore saw through a flash of lightning that their two big, red barns were gone.
“We’re all just in shock,” Judy Moore said.
The barns, which were built in 1936, and their family home, built by Judge Bartlett in 1937, were both destroyed.
“It was a big loss,” Judy Moore said. “There’s no way to describe it.”
And days later pieces of the family’s history are being discovered across the state.
Roughly 80 miles away, Eric Starnes of Louisville saw a piece of the Bartlett’s family history in his backyard.
“I saw this little small, white square thing in a big pile of leaves,” Starnes said.
He picked it up and saw that it was a check from 2005, with the names Lawrence and Martha Bartlett.
“I thought it had flown out of a neighbor’s hand,” Starnes said.
He saw the Hartford, Kentucky location and realized it came from the storm.
“It was quite astonishing to me,” he said.
Judy Moore said her parents kept all of their canceled checks in their attic, and that she isn’t surprised they’ve been found elsewhere.
“I imagine there will be a lot more,” Judy Moore said.
She said she has gotten calls from around the state from people who had found checks and other items from the house. She received one call from as far as Elizabeth, Indiana.
Starnes said after living through the 1974 tornado that impacted Louisville, he is familiar with the power of a tornado.
“I was not entirely surprised,” Starnes said. “I know what tornadoes can do.”
Judy Moore’s son spent two days going through the rubble trying to recover any family items. He found a photo of their mother in the mud, which made him break down, Judy Moore said.
Judy Moore’s brother, Clarence “Dudley” Bartlett, lived in the house, but was unharmed by the storm.
They always had Christmas at the house, so Judy Moore said the family is trying to adapt to the timing of the situation.
“It’s just really a bad time,” Judy Moore said.
