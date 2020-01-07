J.D.'s Restaurant was crowded Tuesday morning.
"It's the biggest crowd I've seen in months," owner Steve Ash said. "I think, 'Where were you six months ago?'"
The crowd came to say goodbye.
Ash announced on Facebook on Monday that the doors to the Owensboro landmark at 1420 Breckenridge St. will close at noon on Saturday for the final time after nearly 22 years.
Prolonged sewer repairs on Breckenridge Street in the fall of 2018, which saw the street closed for weeks, and the summer of 2019, when traffic was reduced to one lane, did him in, Ash said.
Back in October, he said, "We're still down about 25% from that. You could get in off 15th Street, but a lot of our older customers saw the barrels and didn't come in. We're still trying to get that business back."
It never came back, Ash said Tuesday.
